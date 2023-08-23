Damn, Man Snacks recently released gift products for the holidays and Sugar Plum Chocolate released its Chocolate Covered Cheer Set.

The new Damn, Man products include:

12 Days of Winter Wonder - Savory Meat Sticks and Nut Medley. Damn, Man introduces the 12 Days of Winter Wonder - Savory Meat Sticks and Nut Medley. Each day presents a new snack surprise of either gourmet nuts or savory meat sticks. With six tins of flavored nuts and six meat sticks ranging from original to spicy, consumers will get to enjoy a variety of salty and savory snacks, all packaged together in a winter wonderland scene straight from the Alps. The countdown includes 2-oz. tins of Salted Pistachios, Honey Sea Salt Almonds, Salted Walnuts, Butter Cinnamon Pecans, Cranberry Nut Blend, and Lightly Salted Cashews, as well as two Pepper Meat Sticks, two Spicy Meat Sticks, and two Original Meat Sticks. Retail price: $50.

12 Days of Gourmet Nuts - A Winter Wonderland Selection. Inspired by après ski rituals, this calendar is the perfect companion for a cozy and indulgent moment after an exhilarating day of skiing. Picture yourself by the crackling fire, holding a steaming cup of hot chocolate, and savoring a selection of delicious nut snacks. This calendar is designed to provide a healthy and energetic treat, bringing joy and excitement to your après-ski experience, regardless of your beliefs or affiliations. Each day, you'll unwrap a new nutty surprise, carefully curated to tantalize your taste buds and provide a satisfying crunch. SRP: $50.

The Sugar Plum Chocolate-Covered Cheer Set includes ten milk chocolate-covered sandwich cookies, ten chocolate-covered graham crackers, and ten chocolate-covered pretzels, all complete with white chocolate drizzle, in a festive holiday-themed packaging. The sets are available in a variety of three-packs, or consumers can select three of the same. The set retails for $65.00.