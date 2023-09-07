Rademaker plans to showcase its range of equipment for the bakery industry at iba 2023, taking place October 22–26 in Munich, Germany. The assortment of equipment includes a number of new and updated items. In addition to physical machine demonstrations, the company will be showcasing innovations and solutions digitally at its booth in Hall C2 Stand 350.

The company’s industrial bread line on display will include the latest version of its make-up section. This section shapes the dough sheet into a wide range of high-quality bread products. Also, the company’s bread rounder is engineered to transform the baker's manual rounding technique into a flexible, industrial production solution. According to the company, the rounder can help bakers achieve consistent, perfectly rounded bread products with unrivaled ease. It can handle long pre-proofed doughs for rounded artisan breads, as well as firm doughs in producing soft, rounded rolls.

After the launch of its laminating and pastry/croissant lines, the company is now launching its Radini bread line. This modular dough processing line has a capacity ranging from 400 to 1,200 kg of dough per hour. It can process both firm and soft pre-fermented dough. The Radini bread line is designed for semi-industrial production, reportedly allowing bakers to exploit the potential of automation while retaining the artisan touch, and increase production speed and capacity while maintaining flexibility.

Flexibility is provided by the modular configuration, which allows multiple compositions. The small footprint bread line can be used to automatically produce a uniform dough sheet for hand-molded products, resulting in all types of bread. Additional options such as automatic tray loading are available for bakers who want to take automation to the next level.

With its new depositing solution, Rademaker reportedly offers bakeries a high-performance, efficient, and space-saving filling solution. The depositing unit enables bakeries to produce a wide range of filled products as it is capable of handling various smooth fillings.

Reportedly designed to meet the highest industry standards, the depositor ensures exceptional accuracy and repeatability, even at high speeds. This translates into reduced product waste and minimized profit concessions for bakeries, ultimately resulting in a high return on investment (ROI). In addition to the physical depositor, we will be presenting our complete depositor portfolio digitally.