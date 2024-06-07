Barebells has launched a new original 20-gram protein bar, Birthday Cake. The new flavor has been tailormade for the American market and is, as always, without added sugar.

“Why celebrate your birthday once a year when you can indulge in birthday joy every day?” says Caitlyn Johnston, market activation manager for Barebells U.S.

Barebells launched in the U.S. in 2020. Since then, Barebells has introduced several exclusive editions for the American market, including flavors like Pumpkin Spice and Peanut Butter. Now, another U.S.-specific flavor is on its way: Barebells Original Bar Birthday Cake.

The Barebells Original Bar offers a classic birthday cake flavor (think sponge cake and buttercream) with crunch, colorful sprinkles, a white chocolate cover, and 20 grams of protein, without added sugar.

“This bar captures the true essence of the birthday cake you know and love. It's not just a snack – it's a party for your tastebuds!" says Johnson.

The new Birthday Cake joins the Barebells Original Bar category, which has been around since the brand first launched in 2016. Barebells’ full product range includes a broad variety of protein bars—both the Original Bars and the Soft Bar Family. Barebells can be found all over the U.S. in retail such as Trader Joe's, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and Target.

The new Barebells Original Bar Birthday Cake will initially be available online through shop.barebells.com and on TikTok Shop starting June 11. A few weeks later, it will reach both Amazon and Walmart.com. After the summer, the Barebells Original Bar Birthday Cake will start rolling out in stores nationwide.

