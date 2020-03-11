Bakery On Main Grain Free Clusters

Company: Bakery on Main

Website: www.bakeryonmain.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Bakery On Main is expanding its already diverse portfolio of gluten-free cereals and snacks with the addition of a certified Paleo and Keto Grain Free Cluster Trail Trek Blend snack line.

Responding to growing consumer demand for both Paleo and Keto snacking options, Bakery On Main launched its new Grain Free Clusters Trail Trek Blend. Great tasting and with just 6g of total sugar and less than 7g net carbs per serving, the Grain Free Clusters offer consumers a delicious grain free snack. Made with only the cleanest ingredients, the MCT added energy food features the inclusion of Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) extracted from coconut oil. “With the addition of this new product we hope to eclipse the already high expectations and the satisfaction that our customers have come to know from Bakery On Main,” said Michael Smulders, president & founder. “We are very excited about the inclusion of MCT Oil in this new product line as it gives consumers an instant source of energy.”

Available in an 8 oz stand up resealable bag featuring an eye-catching design, the Grain Free Clusters are available in two popular varieties including Chocolate and Maple Vanilla Trail Trek blends. Certified Paleo, Keto, Gluten-Free, NON GMO Project Verified and Dairy and Casein Free, the suggested SRP is $6.99.

To learn more about this new product, please visit www.bakeryonmain.com.