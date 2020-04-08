Paxiom Automation announces new website launch

Paxiom Automation, a packaging system integration and service company, has just announced the launch of its new website PaxiomAutomation.com, making it easier for clients to access all ranges of services in one portal. Users can now schedule an online appointment for phone support calls or on-site help. Part ordering, RMA requests, and self-help content are available as well.

“We call that Paxiom Xperience,” says Mark Conforti, service manager of Paxiom Automation, “We are committed to excellence and dedicated to exceeding our clients’ expectations. By providing convenient services and training, we seek to not raise the bar, but be the bar.”

Paxiom Automation is based in Las Vegas, NV and is run by factory trained technicians devoted to working closely with end user production team in order to ensure the successful operation of newly purchased packaging systems and a positive post-sales servicing experience.