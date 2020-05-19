Snack more, carb less: Quest Nutrition introduces new snack bars

Company: Quest Nutrition

Website: www.questnutrition.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99

Product Snapshot: With more people snacking than ever before, Quest Nutrition is introducing new Quest Snack Bars: crunchy and indulgent bars with less sugar and carbs. Building on the brand's original Protein Bar line, Quest Snack Bars are perfect for everyday snacking occasions, with a new crunchy texture, 10g of protein, and only 1-2 grams of sugar per bar.

"Though our daily routines look erdifferent now, consumers are still craving better-for-you snacks—whether that's grabbing something crunchy between video calls or squeezing in a few bites before a workout," said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Quest Nutrition. "Right now, nutrition and wellness are more important than ever, and new Quest Snack Bars give consumers a way to satisfy their crunchy snack cravings without all of the sugar and carbs."

Quest Snack Bars are available in four sweet and salty flavors:

Peanut Chocolate Crunch – 1 gram of sugar, 10 grams of protein, and 5 grams of net carbs

Chocolate Mixed Nuts – 1 gram of sugar, 10 grams of protein, and 5 grams of net carbs

Sea Salt Caramel – 1 gram of sugar, 10 grams of protein, and 5 grams of net carbs

Cranberry Trail Mix – 1 gram of sugar, 10 grams of protein, and 5 grams of net carbs

Kristin Kirkpatrick, MS, RDN says, "There is a lot packed into Quest Snack Bars. Along with low net carbs and low sugar, they are filled with heart healthy peanuts and weight fighting almonds, which have both been found to help in blood sugar management and heart disease prevention."

Quest Snack Bars are available online and in-store in 5ct. and 12ct. cases at select retailers including Amazon, Target, The Vitamin Shoppe, GNC, CVS and QuestNutrition.com.