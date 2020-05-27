Martin Bauer USA achieves QAI Organic Accreditation for Bethlehem, PA plant

Martin Bauer, a manufacturer of premium tea and botanical solutions for the food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries, has announced that its newest manufacturing facility in Bethlehem, PA has received organic certification from Quality Assurance International (QAI). QAI is one of the leading agencies authorized by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to certify organic integrity to national and international programs.

“With the organic certification, Martin Bauer USA is now fully equipped to manufacture and distribute a wide array of organic teas and herbal raw materials for use in high-quality RTDs, as well as specialty products for foodservice,” said George Pontiakos, chief operations officer, Martin Bauer USA. “It is the result of decades of science and research applied to an exacting transformation process, with one goal in mind: beverages whose flavor is just as authentic and fresh as a real home brew.”

The state-of-the-art facility produces an extensive portfolio of tea and herbal ingredients, including Strong Infusions, a line of the highest grade teas and botanicals brewed via a unique, gentle process with minimal exposure to heat. This allows for the flavor and aromas of the botanicals and teas to be transferred directly to the finished products (no concentrate, powder, additives, or sugar).

QAI organic certification strengthens Martin Bauer’s commitment to satisfy a growing demand for safe and responsibly sourced ingredients.

For more information on Martin Bauer, please visit www.martin-bauer-group.com/en/.