Company: BeBOLD Bars

Website: https://beboldbars.com

Introduced: January 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.79-$2.99

Product Snapshot: BeBOLD Bars was recently founded in 2019 by Stacy Madison, founder of Stacy's Pita Chips, and her brother Dave. Together they are redefining the bar category creating an energy bar with trusted ingredients that don't compromise on taste. BeBOLD bars are refrigerated, gluten-free, dairy-free and kosher. They are plant-based energy bars made with simple clean ingredients like nut butters, nuts, oats, chia seeds, chocolate chips, maple syrup, and wildflower honey.

Available in two flavors: Almond Butter and Peanut Butter. Find BeBOLD in the refrigerated sections at Publix, Stop and Shop, Harris Teeter, and Meijer or online at https://beboldbars.com/. Coming soon to Wegmans, Shaws and Star Market!