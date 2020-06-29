Krispy Kreme introduces new Doughnut Bites and Mini Crullers in Walmart locations nationwide

Company: Krispy Kreme

Website: www.krispykreme.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.88-$3.97

Product Snapshot: For the first time ever, Krispy Kreme will now package its more than 80 years of doughnut expertise into bite-size form for Americans everywhere to conveniently access by rolling out its sweet treats at Walmart locations nationwide.

Starting June 22, Krispy Kreme will roll out newly formulated Doughnut Bites and Mini Crullers, available in all Walmart snack aisles across the U.S. and Walmart online grocery at grocery.walmart.com by July 2020.

These portable, snackable treats are individually packaged for on-the-go enjoyment and will include all-new products available in various flavors:

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Bites: A refreshed assortment of bite-size doughnut holes offered in Original Glazed, Chocolate and Apple Cinnamon; available in five sleeves of four Doughnut Bites per box, 20 doughnuts total for $3.97.

A refreshed assortment of bite-size doughnut holes offered in Original Glazed, Chocolate and Apple Cinnamon; available in five sleeves of four Doughnut Bites per box, 20 doughnuts total for $3.97. Krispy Kreme Mini Crullers: An enhanced recipe of Krispy Kreme’s mini cruller doughnuts offered in Original Glazed and Blueberry; available in four sleeves of two Mini Crullers, eight crullers total for $3.97, or a 12 oz. box for $3.88.

Krispy Kreme will also offer seasonal flavors at Walmart, starting with new Strawberry Doughnut Bites and Lemon Crullers available for a limited time this summer, and more new offerings to be announced later this year.

“For over 80 years, fans all across America have asked us to bring the great taste of Krispy Kreme to their neighborhood," said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme. “Now, with the help of our partners at Walmart we are able to do just that.”

Krispy Kreme will kick off its Walmart partnership with its first-ever virtual grand opening. On Wednesday, June 24, starting at 7 p.m. ET Krispy Kreme will welcome guests from around the country to join in celebrating the momentous occasion with virtual games, entertainment and surprise celebrity guest appearances. Forty virtual grand opening participants will also receive the chance to win free doughnuts for a year! Learn how fans can “campout” to join the virtual grand opening by visiting www.krispykreme.com/grocery.

Share how you’re snacking with Krispy Kreme and Walmart and taking part in the virtual grand opening by using #BiteSizedGlory and tagging @krispykreme. For more information about the new Krispy Kreme products available at Walmart, please visit www.krispykreme.com/grocery.