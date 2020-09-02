Company: LesserEvil

Website: lesserevil.com

Introduced: August + September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$19.99

Product Snapshot: LesserEvil, the better-for-you snack brand known for its premium portfolio of tasty snacks, including recently-introduced Keto Certified Mini Cookies, has announced its latest innovation, Grain Free Veggie Sticks, which will hit shelves in retail and online this September.

Exemplifying the company’s signature focus on clean and sustainable ingredients, such as cassava, sweet potato and Himalayan pink salt, the Veggie Sticks welcome a new medley of wholesome organic vegetables like tomato, pumpkin, carrot, spinach and broccoli at 120 calories per serving. Vegan Ranch and Himalayan Pink Salt Veggie Sticks are Certified USDA Organic, Vegan, Paleo, Non-GMO Project Verified, Grain-Free + Gluten-Free, and Kosher.

“At a time when we are seeing shoppers purchase more snacks and indulgent treats, whether it’s for comfort, cravings, or mindful moments, we want to be there delivering the cleanest, sustainable options they can count on to be healthier while still packing deliciousness,” said LesserEvil President and CEO, Charles Coristine. “We have taken a hard look at the category and see a significant opportunity to bring to the marketplace a differentiated line of Grain Free Veggie Sticks, from the tasty on-trend flavors and crunch to the density of real, organic vegetables and healthy fats from better oils.”

In addition, coming next month, two new items joining LesserEvil’s existing product lines include:

Fiery Hot Grain Free Paleo Puffs, bringing the flaming hot flavor consumers love without all the empty calories. Crafted with premium nutritious ingredients like organic cassava, coconut, sweet potato flour, Himalayan pink salt, organic habanero pepper and coconut oil, this better-for-you indulgence will light up taste buds at 130 calories per serving with an MSRP of $3.99 per 5oz unit. Certified USDA Organic, Vegan, Paleo, Non-GMO Project Verified, Grain-Free + Gluten-Free, and Kosher.

Pumpkin Spice Organic Popcorn, a seasonal limited edition of LesserEvil’s organic air-popped popcorn is now showcasing fall’s favorite flavor, organic pumpkin spice seasoning, while tumbled in organic extra virgin coconut oil and Himalayan salt. At 110 calories per serving, Pumpkin Spice Organic Popcorn is available in 7oz, 5-packs for $19.99 at LesserEvil.com through the fall season. Certified USDA Organic, Vegan, Gluten-Free and Kosher.

LesserEvil’s Veggie Sticks and Fiery Hot Paleo Puffs will be available in September at Whole Foods Market nationwide in the US, and online at Amazon and lesserevil.com, while the seasonal Pumpkin Spice Organic Popcorn is currently sold online at lesserevil.com.