Sokol Custom Food Ingredients has launched a new website for its Solo Foods brand, www.solofoods.com. The website celebrates the joy of baking with Solo’s flavor-packed toppings, pastes, fillings, and essential baking products. The updated platform is easy-to-use and search, with a collection of recipes showcasing mouth-watering baked goods and more.

“We hope modern bakers and everyday users alike will be inspired by our easy-to-follow and printable recipes,” said Shannon Pimmel, marketing manager, Sokol. “There are many classic recipes that include Solo Foods products and families have been passing them down from one generation to the next. Now anyone can learn how to create everything from traditional baked goods to the latest chef-inspired craveable foods, all in the comfort of your home.”

Highlights of the easy-to-navigate and mobile-friendly Solo Foods website include:

Recipes are easy-to-follow, users can print or share with others

‘Where to find us’ button helps visitors locate Solo Foods products in a store nearby

Helpful tips for troubleshooting common baking challenges

Nutrition and allergen facts-did you know all Solo Foods products are gluten-free?

Solo Foods has been a baker’s best friend for over 100 years. Today, as a subsidiary of Sokol Custom Food Ingredients, Solo offers high-quality baking ingredients to help bakers of all skill levels enjoy every moment in the kitchen.

Experience the new Solo Foods website at https://www.solofoods.com.