Company: Hostess

Website: www.hostesscakes.com

Date Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.30

Product Snapshot: With many cities opting out of traditional trick-or-treating this year, Hostess Brands, LLC launched a heartwarming “Bring Hostess Halloween Home” campaign designed to treat little ghouls and goblins seeking inspiration for the holiday best known for indulging in sweet snacks.

With social distancing measures impacting festivities, the solutions-oriented campaign comes in response to recent findings that 84 percent of shoppers surveyed through the 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer said brands should help provide solutions to COVID-related challenges. The “Bring Hostess Halloween Home” campaign features creative tricks and treats to help consumers keep spirits high while celebrating Halloween at home, including a three-week series of thoughtfully crafted content. Unique ideas developed by celebrity Chef George Duran will be featured on Hostess’ social media channels, and the campaign website, www.HostessCakes.com/Halloween, will serve as the hub for the integrated content.

The multiplatform campaign is amplified by paid social boosts, Halloween GIF stickers and a partnership with Instagram influencers and bloggers who will share clever goodie bag ideas using individually wrapped Hostess snack cakes. Chef George Duran’s recipes are also featured in an a Parade.com advertorial providing Halloween-inspired creations for families looking to have the ultimate, spook-tastic holiday.

“From Vampire Donettes with faux bite marks and Frozen Twinkies Mummy Pops, to the ultimate Creepy Crawly Hostess Platter, kids will love helping out in the kitchen when the end result is these adorable Halloween desserts,” said Duran.

In anticipation of an unconventional Halloween, Hostess Brands conducted insights work that supported the belief that there’s a significant opportunity to reach consumers with innovative and inspiring ideas using the brand’s beloved products in an entertaining and engaging way. Eighty-three percent of surveyed consumers say they expect to celebrate Halloween differently this year, and 37 percent said they plan to either host or attend a small party at home —perfectly suited for Hostess snack cakes.

“While Halloween will undoubtedly feel different this year, we want consumers to experience the holiday with celebrations that are both joyful and safe,” said Lisa Mathison, director of brand activation for Hostess Brands. “We created ‘Bring Hostess Halloween Home’ to help deliver inspiration through a series of creative solutions and treat ideas that make it easy for consumers to find the joy in Halloween this year.”

In addition to its Bring Hostess Halloween Home ideas, Hostess Brands brings back seasonal limited-time only Hostess favorites: ScaryCakes, GloBalls, and Chocolate Cake Twinkies with Scream Filling. These items are available now in grocery stores nationwide, while supplies last.