Company: Bulletproof 360

Website: www.bulletproof.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: Bulletproof 360, the lifestyle company widely known for food, beverage and supplements that fuel human performance, recently announced the release of bold new packaging across their entire portfolio and the launch of its collagen protein bars. Since the Company's launch in 2013, Bulletproof has been focused on developing integrated mind-body nutrition products that feature science-backed, high quality ingredients. Bulletproof has continuously prided itself on never cutting corners by having close partnerships with producers and manufacturers to maintain the highest standards, and offering products with no gluten, soy, artificial fillers or junk.

Bulletproof just unveiled a bold new packaging design aimed at harmonizing the brand look and feel across the portfolio. The new packaging design clearly highlights specific product benefits and its high-quality, science-backed ingredients which are keto-friendly. The new look is modern and distinctive, with the strong Bulletproof orange logo badge complimenting bold angular sections of colors accenting the bottom half of each design. The new packaging will help consumers better navigate the Bulletproof product portfolio, and as the brand invests in growth—attracting new health-minded consumers to the portfolio is key to that strategy.

The new packaging is currently rolling out on retail shelves and on the brand's ecommerce site, and already driving consumer excitement and enthusiasm. Additionally, a new visual identity has been implemented on the brand website, social channels and digital communication which brings to life the brand elements in a striking and impactful way. Consumers are welcoming the evolution of the brand with positive support and messages via strong online engagement.

"Our consumers view food and beverages as the fuel for their mind and body—so they can feel and perform their best each day. Our new packaging really pops at shelf, with an emphasis on the brand logo and highlights the key product benefits to help guide our consumers in selecting the right product to support their healthy lifestyles," said Federico Troiani, vice president of growth for Bulletproof. "Our new packaging design not only drives the evolution of the Bulletproof brand, but also brings to life our brand promise of Nutrition Reimagined. The brand has a distinctive view on ingredients and products that can help people tap into their potential just waiting to be activated with the right nutrients."

NEW Bulletproof Chocolate Dipped Collagen Protein Bars are a chocolatey and indulgent keto-friendly snack or dessert that consumers can feel good about eating whether at home or on-to-go. Each bar provides 7g Protein and just 1 gram of sugar. The bars are made with collagen protein from grass-fed cows to provide essential amino acids supporting healthy skin, flexible joints, and strong bones. The bars are made with cashew butter and MCT oil, for sustained energy and quality fats to satisfy hunger. These new chocolate dipped bars come in three flavors: Double Chocolate, Vanilla Cookie and Coconut. Available now at local Whole Foods Market and coming soon to Bulletproof.com for $2.99/each.

Bulletproof also recently announced the close of $13M in a new round of Growth Equity Investment, led by Beliv, Rocana Ventures and existing investors CAVU Venture Partners and Trinity Ventures. Bulletproof plans to use the funding to expand its product offerings as well as reach a wider consumer audience to accelerate omnichannel growth.

Bulletproof products are sold in all major leading retailers nationwide, and online at Bulletproof.com and Amazon.com.