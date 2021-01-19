Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.
Website: www.harryanddavid.com
Introduced: January 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $34.99
Product Snapshot: Harry & David recently released its Moose Munch Premium Popcorn M&M'S Minis 4-pack.
This treat is made with delightful M&M'S Minis, perfectly popped popcorn, deliciously creamy caramel, crunchy nuts, and rich chocolate stringing. Crafted in the Harry & David candy kitchen, this gourmet delight arrives with four bags overflowing with fresh popcorn.