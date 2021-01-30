Company: Rich Products

Website: farmrich.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Farm Rich has just revealed its latest snack play in time for Big Game menu planning: Sweet Onion Petals with Aussie-Style Dipping Sauce.

Now available at grocery stores nationwide and online, Sweet Onion Petals are individual onion pieces coated in a crispy panko breading and come with a 3-oz. Aussie-Style Dipping Sauce. They're priced around $6.99 for each 15-oz. carton, which has approximately 24 pieces. Each serving has 220 calories with 0 grams trans fat and cholesterol.

"Shoppers have come to expect a variety of creative, easy and wholesome snacks from Farm Rich," said Ciera Womack, Farm Rich director of marketing. "With more snacking from home right now, these Sweet Onion Petals give consumers the restaurant flavor they crave, but made in the comforts of their own kitchens. Plus, they're a fun new appetizer for game day."

Look for Sweet Onion Petals and other Farm Rich snacks—Mozzarella Bites, Loaded Potato Skins, Cheddar Cheese Curds, Meatballs and more—in the freezer section of grocery stores, including Hy-Vee, Jewel, Safeway, Harris Teeter, Ingles, Shaw's, Wakefern, Schnucks, Market Basket, Walmart (coming spring) and other locations.