The flavor and fragrance industry saw several recent mergers and acquisitions as the world’s top suppliers seek opportunities to expand their capabilities and customer base. Despite the ongoing consolidations, one Chicago-area based supplier is committed to keeping the business in the family. Founded in 1971 by brothers Salvatore and Phillip Sprovieri, Flavorchem remains family-owned as the corporation proudly celebrates 50 years of business this year.

Flavorchem Corporation was founded with a focus on custom flavor creation for local establishments. The modest operation run out of a small building in Bellwood, Illinois, relocated to Downers Grove in 1982, where the global headquarters currently reside. Shortly after opening in Downers Grove, Flavorchem expanded into fragrance development and manufacturing with their fragrance division Orchidia Fragrances. Now with fragrance and flavor manufacturing in China and Europe, Flavorchem became a significant player in the global marketplace.

From humble beginnings, Flavorchem has grown to incorporate two business divisions and four global campuses. Today, the family-owned enterprise manufactures over 5,000 flavors, fragrances, and private-label food products annually. Their customers, brands well recognized throughout the world, understand the advantages of working with a mid-sized supplier who can meet their global requirements, yet offer a more boutique and custom experience.

“An organization is only as great as its people, and we recognize our achievements are only the result of combined efforts from every employee at Flavorchem and Orchidia,” says Phil Sprovieri, co-founder and VP of sales & marketing. “We are proud to celebrate this anniversary with the people that made 50 years possible.”

In honor of this significant milestone, a commemorative book was created to capture the company’s rich history and achievements. To learn more about Flavorchem and Orchidia Fragrances, or to request a digital copy of The Sweet Taste of Success, 50th Anniversary Commemorative Book, please email contact@flavorchem.com.