Company: Tia Lupita Foods

Website: www.tialupitafoods.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Tia Lupita recently released Cactus Grain-free Tortilla Chips in Habanero, with the spicy flavor of its Habanero hot sauce in a crunchy cactus tortilla chip. Great with salsa, guacamole, queso, nachos or straight out of the bag.

Tia Lupita makes authentic better-for-you Mexican foods inspired by the recipes of founder Hector’s mom, Tia Lupita. Tia Lupita Foods was created to share Mexican food made with simple, better-for-you, sustainable ingredients because they believe that Food is Love.

Tia Lupita uses Nopales Cactus, one of the most sustainable and resilient plants on earth, because it's better for the environment and better-for-you: high in fiber, low in carbohydrates with superfood antioxidant properties resembling goji berry, moringa, kelp, and kale. Their partnership with Renewal Mill allows them to use Okara flour in their Grain-Free tortilla. Okara is an upcycled ingredient—the fiborous part of soybeans that is left over from soy milk production and typically discarded, further supporting their commitment to sustainability.