Company: Your Super

Website: https://yoursuper.com/

Date Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $28.90 (box of 10 bars)

Product Snapshot: Your Super has just launched the newest variety of their plant-based bar line, The Energy Bomb Bar. Convenience shouldn’t mean giving up healthy choices. With only real ingredients, Super Bars are a healthy, clean-eating option for snack time, post-workout fuel, or a quick nutritious breakfast. Made without artificial flavoring, stevia, sugar, or chemicals (plus gluten and soy free).



The Energy Bomb bars are made with just dates, cashews, sesame seeds, raisins, and one serving of the best selling Energy Bomb superfood mix made of acai, guarana, maca, lucuma, and banana powder.