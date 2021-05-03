Company: DINO BARS

Website: https://dinobars.com/

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.50-$21.90

Product Snapshot: DINO BARS are wrapped in edible paper, all bars are non-GMO, USDA certified organic and free from nuts, gluten, soy, and dairy. You won’t find artificial flavors, preservatives, or refined sugar either. Kids will love the edible paper wrapping (especially picky eaters) with different cute dinosaurs on each flavor.

What’s in them? Just 10 healthy all-natural ingredients - fruits, oats, hemp hearts, coconut oil - and a mess-free coating that parents will love. It’s the ultimate snack for kids.

Developed by parents, this is the pantry staple to add to your grocery list. They are available in three fun flavors - Strawberry, Blueberry, and Mango. The brand releases limited-edition flavors such as a sweet potato raspberry version that sold out quickly throughout the year.

Launched in May 2020, the family-owned small business has experienced double-digit monthly growth since its inception. There is a demand for what they are offering, and they are a catalyst for change in the way kids eat, inspiring other brands and families to cut out refined sugar in kids’ diets.

Available in 10-, 20-, and 30-count boxes, prices start at $21.90. Or try a sample of all three bars for $7.50. Available on https://dinobars.com and Amazon. Just grab and go!