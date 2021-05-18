Company: Sun-Maid

Website: www.sunmaid.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.29

Product Snapshot: Sun-Maid Growers of California is expanding its snacking portfolio with the addition of two new trendy and summertime fruity flavor favorites: Tropical Punch and Peach. The new real fruit flavors compliment Sun-Maid’s existing Sour Raisin Snacks, which, made from golden raisins, redefine the traditional fruit snack category—with a promise of real whole fruit, no added sugars or artificial ingredients.

“Traditionally, fruit snacks have been loaded with added sugars, corn syrup and artificial ingredients and it is time real fruit takes center stage,” said Chief Imagination Wrangler (President and CEO of Sun-Maid) Harry Overly. “Our Fruity Raisin Snacks are simply real whole fruit that tastes like a candy, not a gummy fruity snack posing as real fruit. By adding in these delicious new flavors, we’re delighted to offer fans the choice between a sourer punch or sweeter fruity taste—just in time for summer.”

