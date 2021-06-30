Company: Ferrara

Website: www.famousamos.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49

Product Snapshot: Ferrara is reimagining the Famous Amos brand for today’s world. While preserving its signature bite-sized shape that consumers know and love, Famous Amos crafted new recipes with the best ingredients from around the world. The new Famous Amos Wonders of the World will feature an elevated classic chocolate chip cookie, now with authentic Belgian chocolate; two new bite-sized varieties, including Philippine Coconut and White Chocolate Chip; and Mediterranean Hazelnut and Chocolate Chip.

To reflect the brand’s move to a modern, premium cookie, Famous Amos will also roll out a contemporary refined look with new distinctive graphics displayed across packaging, marketing, and on-shelf promotions.