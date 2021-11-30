Company: Coperion

Website: www.coperion.com

Equipment Snapshot: The Coperion K-Tron batch weigh vacuum receiver combines the operations of conveying and weighing, and is uniquely suited to handling major ingredients. Whether the application requires a single ingredient to be delivered to multiple destinations, or multiple ingredients to be delivered to a single destination, the batch weigh receiver sequentially accommodates multiple ingredients. All systems feature one or more receiver hoppers suspended on three load cells, with an accuracy of ± 0.5 % of full scale capacity. Controls can include recipe and inventory capabilities. The vacuum-based operation of the batch weigh receiver assures a dust-free processing environment.