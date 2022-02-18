Avery Dennison Corporation is pleased to share the GS1’s newly released case study that predicts that “RFID platforms will deliver automated 'farm-to-fork' traceability.” Avery Dennison, a certified GS1 US Solution Partner, offers a suite of digital ID technologies that authenticate product history, provide tracking, and inventory solutions, and enable rich consumer encounters. GS1 US, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency using GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world.

The case study, which can be viewed here in its entirety, explores how the Independent Purchasing Cooperative/Subway inventory management solution helps eliminate pain for more than 24,000 restaurants across North America by using GS1 Standards. The solution transformed a several-hour weekly ordeal into a more accurate, automated system that now only takes minutes.

Daniel Riscalla, senior director of technology, Avery Dennison, is quoted throughout the new case study. He notes, “Technology needs to answer real business problems and it depends on accurate, standardized master data as a foundation. GS1 Standards supply that.”

As a Subway franchise owner, he explains in the study that when he purchased his first Subway restaurant franchise in 2010, he immediately saw the need for back-office technology that would help him—and thousands of other franchisees—conduct store inventory in a more efficient way, a pain point in store operations worldwide.

“I remember the first time I did my weekly inventory in the restaurant. I was looking at the cases on the shelves, asking myself ‘Why am I holding a paper and a pen to count the inventory? I see barcodes on cases, and I have an iPhone with me,” Riscalla recalled.

Riscalla founded the software and hardware solutions company, ZippyYum, a California-based startup that develops and sells software and hardware solutions for operational automation and inventory management for food retailers. ZippyYum was acquired by Avery Dennison in 2021 and became part of the company’s Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS) segment. The acquisition drives growth of the broader RFID Intelligent Labels platform through operational automation and transparency across the supply chain as the food industry continues to adopt intelligent label technology.

The study concludes: “With the backing of Avery Dennison, a certified GS1 US Solution Partner, developers are exploring the introduction of radio frequency identification (RFID) at the case level as well as introducing artificial intelligence (AI) into the inventory management systems. This is projected to save additional labor costs and increase accuracy and traceability by further automating the inventory process. Data is captured by “sweeping” the RFID scanner within a specific distance. When combined with other Avery Dennison proprietary platforms, event tracking will deliver an automated approach to true 'farm‑to‑fork' traceability.”

To read the case study, visit LINK.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels, and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employed more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries in 2020. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

About GS1 US

GS1 US, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency using GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code-based RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code (UNSPSC). www.gs1us.org

About IPC/Subway

IPC is an independent SUBWAY franchisee-owned and operated purchasing cooperative. The company negotiates the lowest costs for purchased goods and services and is responsible for the supply chain processes for the more than 20,000 Subway restaurants in North America. IPC provides a system to enable full supply chain visibility to optimize its operations and is focused on ensuring food safety for Subway guests and finding business efficiencies that end-to-end traceability brings. www.ipcoop.com