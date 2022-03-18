Company: Country Archer Jerky Co.

Website: www.countryarcher.com

Introduced: March 2022 and Summer 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99-$7.99

Product Snapshot: Country Archer Provisions debuted Teriyaki Style Mini Pork Sticks and widely introduced Cracked Pepper Beef Jerky at Natural Products Expo West 2022. Despite the buzz around the growth of plant-based options, meat snacks are shining, growing at an accelerated pace, with a 21% increase in the last 52 weeks. Both Cracked Pepper Beef Jerky and Teriyaki Style Sticks joined the brand’s growing portfolio of real ingredient snacks in the category.

Country Archer’s Teriyaki Style Mini Pork Sticks stay true to the brand’s clean label commitment, bringing the sweetness of Teriyaki without the soy and gluten that is usually found in the popular sauce. Each is made with real ingredients including 100 percent natural, antibiotic-free pork and real chunks of juicy pineapple you can see, for a pop of light sweetness in every bite. Available in a 1-oz. stick or an 8-count pack of mini .5-oz. individually-wrapped sticks, they’re perfect for on-the-go occasions, lunchboxes, and mid-day snack attacks.

Growing in popularity during the pandemic, black pepper as a jerky flavor has become the number three selling in convenience and MULO. Recognizing the need to fill a void for snacks meeting at the intersection of taste and better-for-you, Country Archer answered the call with Cracked Pepper Beef Jerky, bringing a peppery bite to snackers. Each batch includes a special blend of real ingredients including grass-fed and -finished beef, cracked black pepper, and dehydrated bell peppers to give a unique zing to an already tender beef jerky.

“Our goal has always been to craft real food to craft a better world, and Cracked Pepper Beef Jerky and Teriyaki Style Sticks are another step in that direction,” said co-founder and CEO of Country Archer Provisions, Eugene Kang. “Sustainability, real ingredients and authenticity run through our core and are the steppingstones for all of our decisions. We have and always will use grass-fed and -finished beef and antibiotic-free pork in our meat snacks, keeping the flavor in and the unrecognizable ingredients out. Our team has created two new recipes that pack a taste punch without overwhelming the meat, delivering tender, satisfying snacks that cater to specialty diets in new flavor categories.”

Each serving of Cracked Pepper Beef Jerky delivers 11 grams of protein per serving. Teriyaki Style Sticks offer 7 grams of protein per stick with just 1 gram of sugar, and the Minis bring 2 grams of sugar and 3 grams of protein per stick. As with all Country Archer snacks, each is gluten-free, has no MSG, preservatives, or nitrites for a clean label bite.

Cracked Pepper Beef Jerky has an SRP of $6.99 and will be available on Countryarcher.com in March 2022. Teriyaki Style Mini Pork Sticks 8-count will be available in summer 2022 with an SRP of $7.99.

Country Archer meat snacks are available at more than 30,000 natural, traditional, and convenience stores and retailers nationwide, including Costco, Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, Walmart, Target, Albertson’s, Safeway, Kroger, 7-Eleven, Circle K, Love’s Travel Centers, Hudson News, and more. For more information and to find a store near you, please visit Countryarcher.com and for sales inquiries, email hi@countryarcher.com.