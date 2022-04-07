Scientists in Norway will now benefit from a locally-based team that will provide a single point of contact for access to Thermo Fisher Scientific’s full chromatography, mass spectrometry, and trace elemental analysis portfolio. The team will also provide comprehensive customer support ranging from instrument installation to laboratory applications assistance.

Thermo Fisher has simplified access to its chromatography and mass spectrometry solutions in response to customer demands. The new Norwegian-based team will support customers at every stage of an instrument’s lifecycle, during installation and for any potential maintenance needs, to minimize instrument downtime.

“Our chromatography, mass spectrometry and trace elemental analysis solutions are used internationally in many different sectors, from omics studies and biopharma drug discovery through to environmental testing and food quality analysis,” said Peter Schüßler, vice president, EMEA sales and global channel management, chromatography, and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “This offering facilitates business for our customers, extends direct access to our experts, and strengthens the relationship with customers—connecting them to a wider community to extend their support network.”

Scientists in a wide array of fields will benefit from direct access to Thermo Fisher’s instruments and complete workflow solutions complemented by the easy-access customer service and support. This offering will maximize every aspect of the customer experience in analytical laboratories, manufacturing, and quality control.

Schüßler said, “The Norwegian-based Thermo Fisher sales and service team will allow us to provide customers with local points of contact for their analytical testing needs, including support from our application and product specialists, field and lab-based scientists, software specialists, and more. This also aligns with our evolving digital offering through our eCommerce platform.”

To learn more, please visit: https://www.thermofisher.com/se/en/home/industrial.html.



