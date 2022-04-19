Company: Evo Hemp

Website: https://evohemp.com/

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $35.99 (box of 12)

Product Snapshot: April 2022 marked the tenth anniversary of Evo Hemp, the first USA-grown hemp nutrition company. To celebrate the occasion, the Boulder, Colorado-based business has unveiled a limited-edition Birthday Cake Hemp Bar, a blend of hemp seeds, cashew butter, keto white chocolate, and all natural sprinkles. The bars have 12 grams of protein, 4 grams of sugar, and 5 grams of fiber per serving. For more info, click here.

Evo Hemp has experienced tremendous growth over the past decade, selling more than seven million Hemp Bars and utilizing more than 1 million pounds of hemp hearts and protein in the process.

“Ten years ago, we created a goal to be the first company to offer a U.S. grown source of hemp foods, and it’s fulfilling to know we accomplished it,” said Evo Hemp Co-Founder Ari Sherman. "A decade ago, there were zero acres of hemp being grown in the U.S., and today there is over 55,000 acres being grown."

Evo Hemp worked diligently with now Colorado Governor, Jared Polis, to help secure the legislation to legalize hemp in Colorado. Sherman even lobbied in Washington D.C. to explain to Congress the health benefits of hemp and how it should not be looked at as a controlled substance, which lead to the legalization of hemp on a federal level in 2020.

"It is crazy to think back 10 years when it was just Ari and me in a 100 sq. ft. office making our Hemp Bars by hand," said Evo Hemp Co-Founder Jourdan Samel. "Today, we operate a 5,000 sq. ft. facility, have multiple employees, and have literally sold millions of Hemp Bars all across the nation."

Evo Hemp offers a variety of hemp and CBD products, including gummies, tinctures, capsules, roll-ons, hemp hearts, hemp protein, hemp chocolate, hempseed oil, and more.

"There have been many ups and downs over the years," said Samel. "What keeps us energized is being able to continue to connect with so many people and educate them about the big benefits of this little seed, one bar at a time.”