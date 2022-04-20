The Berndorf Band Group has started the new year with a new management team. A new management duo consisting of Alexander Leutner and Gernot Binder follows the long-standing Managing Director Herbert Schweiger at the world market leader in steel belts and steel belt systems.





A double promise to the future

The Berndorf Band Group is the world’s leading full-range supplier of steel belts and steel belt systems. To consolidate this position, the company is repositioning itself for future challenges. As of January 1, 2022, two people from the company’s own ranks took the helm. Alexander Leutner and Gernot Binder are now pooling their international know-how, making strategic decisions together, and focusing on “winning together” within the Berndorf Band Group.

Alexander Leutner joined the company based in Lower Austria in 2014, where he worked as executive vice president of the International Commercial Division until the end of 2021 when he stepped up to be one part of the management duo.

With a Master’s degree in law, he brings a wealth of international experience to the table, having previously worked for global companies for many years. In 2008, he took on a new challenge by moving to Hungary with his wife and two children to run a business as general manager. Five successful years later he returned to Austria with his family and found a position with the Berndorf Band Group.

Gernot Binder, also CEO of the Berndorf Band Group, can also look back on a successful international past. The graduate engineer for mechanical engineering gained his first professional experience in a technical company in the Triesting valley. This was followed by an exemplary career within the Berndorf Band Group, where he started in 1996 as Service and Training Manager. After two multi-year terms in the management of Berndorf’s overseas companies in the USA, the father of three returned to Austria in 2014. He headed Berndorf Band Engineering GmbH as president until the end of 2021. Both CEOs of the Berndorf Band Group agree when it comes to the future of the international company.





Two minds, one mission

The new managers of the Berndorf Band Group also agree on the ultimate destination.

“We have set ourselves ambitious goals this year that we will achieve together with our employees and customers.”

Satisfied customers have always been fundamental to the Lower Austria-based world market leader. The company has always supported its customers with advice and complete solutions from a single source and wants to learn and grow together with them. For the new CEO Gernot Binder, it is obvious that this can only be achieved with the best employees:

“We want to encourage and inspire our staff to develop innovative ideas and deliver carefully considered customer solutions and excellent service.”

CEO Alexander Leutner adds: “We achieve this through our qualified employees, a unified market presence, good leadership, technological progress, modern working methods, digital opportunities, efficiency and cost management, and attentive governance of the organization.”





Restructuring for greater flexibility

The Berndorf Band Group was not only entering the new year with a new management team. The company is also restructuring to be able to react to the best of its ability to future challenges. For example, the Berndorf Band Group has implemented its own Product Management team at the headquarters in Lower Austria. In doing this, it wants to offer its customers even more customized products, guarantee an optimum production process, and be a competent contact partner. Furthermore, the company has decided to introduce a new Business Development department to further develop the steel belt systems. It will focus on recognizing trends to always be up to date and to continuously develop its belt systems.

All of this restructuring, in conjunction with the new management, will help the Berndorf Band Group and its eight subsidiaries around the world to grow closer together and to be perceived by customers as a full supplier of steel belts, belt systems, and the best global service.