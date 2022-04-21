Company: Popcornopolis

Website: www.popcornopolis.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $29.99 (case of six)

Product Snapshot: Popcornopolis has announced the launch of its first fruity popcorn variety, Strawberries & Cream, and the introduction of Chocolate Chip Cookie. The new flavors will be available on Popcornopolis’ redesigned website, popcornopolis.com, in cases of 6 for $29.99.

“We are thrilled to build upon our indulgent offerings with the launch of our Strawberries & Cream and Chocolate Chip Cookie flavor varieties,” said Daniela Simpson, chief marketing officer at Popcornopolis. “Furthering our commitment to innovation, we conducted extensive consumer research, learning more about what our customers wanted, and landing on Strawberries & Cream and Chocolate Chip Cookie, two widely known and indulgent flavors, re-introducing them in a new snacking format.”

Available in resealable, unique stand-up packaging, Popcornopolis’ Strawberries & Cream and Chocolate Chip Cookie popcorn is made with premium, American-grown non-GMO corn and is free of gluten and added preservatives. Made with real ingredients and popped in small batches, each pouch is filled with high-quality and mouth-watering fresh kernels. Additional flavor highlights include:

Strawberries & Cream - inspired by the bright, cheery, and sunny feel of spring and summer, this kettle corn is dusted with real strawberry powder and finished with a creamy vanilla drizzle.

Chocolate Chip Cookie - a quintessential American dessert, the classic chocolate chip cookie, this caramel and kettle mix has the unmistakable flavor of homemade cookies, featuring real mini chocolate chips.

Now available on Popcornopolis’ redesigned website, consumers can shop with ease on the user-friendly layout. Along with streamlined content and in-depth flavor profiles, consumers can now create their own assortment. Simply pick your popcorn container size, select the quantity, and add your favorite flavors.

“We’re excited to unveil our resigned website with updated features and functions,” said Simpson. “Elevating the browsing experience, as well offering a new create your own assortment will provide consumers with more ways to interact with the Popcornopolis brand.”

To learn more about Popcornopolis, please visit www.popcornopolis.com or follow its journey on Instagram @Popcornopolis.