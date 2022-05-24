Company: J&J Snack Foods Corp.

Website: https://jjsnack.com/

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: Foodservice

Product Snapshot: J&J Snack Foods unveiled ¡Hola! Churros, a colorful rebranding of its successful foodservice churro portfolio. An exciting new name in the foodservice world, ¡Hola! Churros will serve as a master brand for J&J’s broad portfolio of churro products. With a nod to the Spanish origins of churros, ¡Hola! Churros represents a warm invitation to experience a delicious global treat that delights the palate and transports the senses.

A highly popular dessert snack, churros remain one of the fastest growing categories in foodservice. Datassential projects churros to grow +10.7% within casual dining restaurants and +5.4% in fast casual settings by 2025. These fried sticks, bites, and loops are typically rolled in a cinnamon-sugar blend and often paired with a signature dipping sauce. A sweet treat for all ages, churros are an ideal dessert snack for restaurants, sports venues, convenience stores, colleges, and more.

“¡Hola! Churros marks a new era of sweetness for J&J Snack Foods,” said Lynwood Mallard, chief marketing officer at J&J Snack Foods. “We’re thrilled to offer foodservice customers an exciting new brand for our top-selling churro products and look forward to helping them reimagine their menus and delight their consumers. You can expect to see continuing innovation and product expansion under the ¡Hola! Churros brand.”

J&J Snack Foods will offer foodservice customers two recipes under the ¡Hola! Churros brand. The Authentic Spanish Recipe stays true to the Spanish origins of the product with a cake-like texture. The Crispy Southwest Recipe is a bit more crispy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside.

Both ¡Hola! Churros recipes will be available in a variety of shapes and sizes and can be ordered with fillings ranging from Bavarian cream to fruit. Foodservice operators looking to add churros to their menus should contact their local J&J Snack Foods Representative or call the company at 800-486-9533 for more information.