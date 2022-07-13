FANUC will host a grand opening and technology open house at its new robotics and automation headquarters in Aguascalientes, Mexico on Thursday, July 14.

The new 109K square foot facility will provide sales, demonstrations, training, engineering and customer service. The grand opening will include welcome remarks from the governor of Aguascalientes and FANUC corporate executives, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony, facility tours, and a large showroom filled with robotic and CNC demonstrations.

“We’re expanding to better serve our customer base of automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and other manufacturers in Mexico and Latin America looking for automation solutions,” said Mike Cicco, president and CEO, FANUC America. “We’ve seen a significant increase in demand for our products in this market, so having a larger facility underscores our commitment to helping companies improve their production processes and compete on a global scale.”

FANUC Mexico will demonstrate a variety of automation technologies designed to help customers increase their production capabilities, overcome labor issues and remain competitive, including:

CNC and ROBOMACHINE demonstrations

FANUC’s Visual Twin demonstration offering an exciting new way to see part production while highlighting FANUC’s end-to-end digitalization solutions for the machine shop.

CNC Simulator designed for classroom or shop training, providing students and trainees with exposure to FANUC CNC controls without the need for a full machine.

FANUC's new ROBODRILL ADV Plus vertical machining center featuring FANUC’s new tapping spindle combined with the latest FANUC Intelligent Human Machine Interface (iHMI).

The Quick and Simple Startup of Robotization (QSSR) package that simplifies the connection of a FANUC robot to a ROBODRILL, including setup, programming, and operation. QSSR makes it easy to automate a machine tending process by implementing a variety of standard components and options.

Robotic demonstrations