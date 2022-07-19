Company: Crispy Green, Inc.

Website: https://smartlifebites.com/

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Crispy Green is adding more fruit to each of its redesigned bags.

Angela Liu, CEO and founder of Crispy Green explained: “Over the years, we've received many requests and comments from our customers that they love our product but wish there were a few more bites in each bag. Now there are. This new single-serving bag is a true win-win for consumers and the environment."

In addition to adding more fruit to each bag, Crispy Green has also reduced the company’s overall packaging for the Crispy Fruit line, providing greater overall sustainability, especially now that the new four-pack outer bag is fully recyclable.

To ensure Crispy Fruit consumers would positively welcome these packaging changes, Crispy Green has conducted consumer research using a third-party research platform (Perksy). Notably, nearly 75% of Crispy Fruit customers preferred moving from a six-pack to a four-pack.

Crispy Green uses food as a force for good by offering a variety of healthy, clean portable snacks for people who live an active lifestyle and seek brands that align with their values. The company’s consumer education website, SmartLifebites, offers practical tips and information on healthy lifestyle topics such as fitness, nutrition, family, travel, as well as providing solutions to minimize food waste and help fight hunger.



