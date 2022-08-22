Company: FourKites

Website: www.fourkites.com

Technology Snapshot: Supply chain visibility company FourKites announced a major platform upgrade that enables organizations to more easily leverage critical supply chain visibility data across their enterprise. The new release creates seamless integration between real-time transportation visibility and facility-specific data—across all modes—providing actionable insights that drive efficiencies and prevent disruptions across the end-to-end supply chain. With these latest enhancements, data automatically syncs between the platform’s real-time transportation tracking, Appointment Manager and Dynamic Yard applications to deliver faster, more contextualized multimodal insights that drive ROI across all teams. Some examples of these actionable insights include:

Transportation managers can reprioritize schedules in advance based on appointment times displayed alongside the shipment’s corresponding ETA

Warehouse leaders can automatically check in and check out freight arriving at a point with geofence tracking, enabling accurate record-keeping of facility operations

Supply chain executives can accurately track landed costs for shipments in one single view, including multimodal detention charges, ocean demurrage, transloading and facility dwell

Inventory planners have a full view of on-hand and in-transit inventory to better plan production schedules, or outbound cuts to reduce penalties and eliminate expedites

Supply chain and warehouse executives can optimize facility schedules based on ocean port of call ETAs to ensure the fastest throughput of ocean containers and minimize truckload traffic

Together, these improvements give users across the enterprise easy access to the critical supply chain information they need to drive faster resolutions, proactively manage exceptions, and provide better reporting to their supply chain partners.

“Today represents a major step toward helping large enterprises leverage supply chain visibility across their business,” said FourKites’ Founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “We have customers with hundreds and thousands of users, so as we continue to drive innovation in the industry, we remain focused on maximizing usability and value for our customers. Giving them the ability to see all of their data tightly integrated and automated in one platform, across all modes and geographies, is the best way to ensure ROI.”