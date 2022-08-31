Company: Rao's Homemade

Website: raos.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: Regional

Suggested Retail Price: $12.99

Product Snapshot: Rao’s Homemade is adding Rao’s Made For Home Brick Oven Pizza to its lineup of authentic Italian foods.

The pizzas can go straight from the oven to the table in less than 20 minutes, and come in four classic and artisanal varieties including Five Cheese, Meat Trio, Uncured Pepperoni, and Fire Roasted Vegetable. Each pizza is generously covered with sauce made with sun-kissed San Marzano Italian tomatoes, freshly sauteed garlic and onions and fresh basil, which infuse the olive oil with aromatics as done in traditional Italian homes.

Just like in Italy, the crusts are individually formed, then baked in wood-fired brick ovens to make each crust unique.

The pizzas have already started to roll out in select Sprouts, Whole Foods and Harris Teeter stores in certain regions. Regions include: AL, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, KS, LA, MD, MO, MS, NE, NV, NJ, NM, NC, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, and WA.

The new pizzas include: