To better serve clients in the Upper Midwest and further expand service offerings in the food and beverage industry, Barry-Wehmiller Design Group has expanded operations this month with a new office in Minneapolis. The fully integrated consulting, design, system integration, and construction management firm, known for its expertise in manufacturing and technology, saw record performance in 2022.

The new office is led by BW Design Group Director Chad Hollowaty, who has worked for more than 30 years in food manufacturing. Hollowaty is known for developing innovative technical solutions that result in market growth and bringing value to clients, and for his ability to align business strategy with operational and engineering subject-matter expertise.

“We’re proud to open our official presence in Minneapolis to better serve our clients and enable their growth,” stated Hollowaty. “It’s an exciting time at BW Design Group, and we look forward to growing our team, as we bring together manufacturing and technology solutions to address clients’ most pressing needs.”

Backed by a nationwide network of nearly 1,600 professionals, the Minneapolis team will support a full range of consulting, design, system integration, and construction management services.

“We are excited to have Chad and his team lead this expansion in the Midwest,” stated Rob Redman, food and beverage market sector leader for BW Design Group. “Our clients look to us for our distinctive expertise in the manufacturing environment, and this expansion will allow us to better serve our growing client base in the region.”

Barry-Wehmiller Design Group ranks No. 2 among design firms in the food and beverage industry and No. 90 among the top 500 design firms in the U.S., according to

Engineering News-Record.