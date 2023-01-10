Pillsbury Baking's Gluten Free Pizza Crust Thin & Crispy Mix will be available at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com beginning January 14. The suggested retail price is $2.00.

Gluten-free is an important and growing segment: 81% of people who eat gluten-free are constantly unable to find all the food options they want, with pizza offerings high on the list. Pillsbury Baking recognizes with more people cooking at home, due to the inflationary pressures, all dietary needs must be covered on shelf.

There are no mainstream competitors in this category, and after seeing success year over year with the regular Pillsbury Pizza Crust Mix (+18% YOY), bringing this offering to the market was a logical next step for the brand.