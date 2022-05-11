Company: Schwan's Company

Website: schwanscompany.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99 (thin-crust), $9.99 (gluten-free)

Product Snapshot: Freschetta frozen pizza has launched two new pizza flavors, including one gluten-free and one thin-crust variety.

In addition, consumers can now order Freschetta’s gluten-free pizza varieties for home delivery. With a new gluten-free flavor and the direct-to-consumer (DTC) delivery option, that is news to celebrate in time for Celiac Awareness Month this May.

The new flavors include:

Freschetta Gluten Free Margherita with Roasted Garlic (available at Publix in April and Kroger stores nationwide in August)

Freschetta Thin Crust Margherita (available at Food Lion and Harris Teeter in May and Kroger stores nationwide in August)

Freschetta’s gluten-free pizza varieties fill an important need for many people who live with Celiac disease or are sensitive to gluten, but who still want to enjoy pizza with friends and family. Freschetta Gluten Free Pizzas were first introduced to consumers in 2014 and are now available in four flavors: Four Cheese, Spinach & Roasted Mushroom, Pepperoni, and new Margherita with Roasted Garlic.

To help make it easier for people seeking gluten-free frozen pizza regardless of where they live, Schwan’s Company recently launched a new direct-to-consumer ecommerce option on its Freschetta website. Currently available for shipment to 15 Midwest states (IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, MI, MN, MT, MO, NE, ND, OH, OK, SD, WI) as part of an expanded pilot program, the company hopes to widen distribution in the future. Consumers in those states can order one- and two-packs of their favorite Freschetta gluten-free varieties, including the latest flavor, shipped directly to their home. Pizzas are shipped on dry ice and typically arrive within two days, depending on location. Additional products are expected to be added to Schwan’s DTC capabilities later this year.