Delimex has debuted easy-to-make frozen taquitos—a new, revamped snack from Kraft Heinz, including Mexican street flavors rolled up into crunchy taquitos that are ready to eat in just two minutes.

Founded by Mexican-born entrepreneur that brought hand-held Mexican-style street food to the main street, Delimex Taquitos are bring the fresh flavors of Mexican-style street food to the frozen aisle.

Delimex Taquitos include a golden, crispy shell, melty cheese, and shredded meat. Its product line includes:

Beef Corn Taquitos

Chicken Corn Taquitos

Chicken and Cheese Flour Taquitos

Beef and Cheese Flour Taquitos

Beef and Cheddar Rolled Tacos

Delimex is available at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Kroger, and more. For more information, visit delimex.com.