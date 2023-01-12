Delimex has debuted easy-to-make frozen taquitos—a new, revamped snack from Kraft Heinz, including Mexican street flavors rolled up into crunchy taquitos that are ready to eat in just two minutes.
Founded by Mexican-born entrepreneur that brought hand-held Mexican-style street food to the main street, Delimex Taquitos are bring the fresh flavors of Mexican-style street food to the frozen aisle.
Delimex Taquitos include a golden, crispy shell, melty cheese, and shredded meat. Its product line includes:
- Beef Corn Taquitos
- Chicken Corn Taquitos
- Chicken and Cheese Flour Taquitos
- Beef and Cheese Flour Taquitos
- Beef and Cheddar Rolled Tacos
Delimex is available at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Kroger, and more. For more information, visit delimex.com.