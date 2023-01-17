Arnold Palmer Snacks has expanded its snacking product line with of a pair of peanut-free snacks mixes.

The peanut-free Santa Fe Spiced Grille Room Mix brings the spice and mild heat with a mix of Fava Beans, Chili Crescents, Sesame Sticks, Pretzel Balls, and Toasted Corn with Chili Lime seasoning.

Consumers looking for a more savory snacking experience will enjoy the peanut-free Sweet & Salty Grille Room Mix that contains Butter Toffee Almonds, Pretzel Balls, Honey Roasted Sesame Sticks, and Toasted Corn. Both come in 4.5-oz. resealable packages that are designed to fit in a car or golf cart cup holder.

Also now available in 4-oz. resealable packages, Arnold Palmer Snacks has introduced a lemon-dusted cashew product created using the roasted cashews, with a slight hint of lemon and salt flavor.

The suggested retail price for all three of the new snacks is $4.99.

Arnold Palmer Snacks President, Edward Kelly, Jr., said: “We are excited to bring these peanut-free snacking items to market for those consumers who are concerned about peanut allergies for themselves and those around them. One of Mr. Palmer's favorite things in life was spending time with friends socializing, snacking, and enjoying a cold beverage, so we always keep that in mind when developing our snacking products. Additionally, each package of Arnold Palmer Snacks contains messaging that communicates all the virtues which made Mr. Palmer such an iconic and beloved man: character, respect, honor, unselfishness, and charity.”

In addition to being found at retail outlets and golf clubs, all Arnold Palmer Snack products can be purchased wholesale or direct to consumer at arnoldpalmersnacks.com.