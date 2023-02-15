Kettle Brand, a producer of premium kettle-cooked chips, is unveiling the first kettle-cooked, air-fried potato chip. With the same bold flavor Kettle Brand typically offers, the newest Kettle Brand Air Fried Chips are available in several favorite flavors: Sea Salt & Vinegar, Jalapeno, and Himalayan Salt.

As the first-to-market air-fried snack, Kettle Brand developed patent-pending technology to kettle-cook and air-finish potato chips, delivering a light and crispy texture with 30% less fat than the original versions.

Introduced in 2010, air-fried foods have continued to rise in popularity, with #Airfryer amassing over 6.6B+ views on TikTok, and potatoes being the top air-fried food. Kettle Brand is the first snacking brand to create an air-fried chip.

"In addition to the natural promise we make with every batch of Kettle Brand chips, we're proud to be the first air-fried chip," says Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer, Campbell Snacks. "An air-fried finish is something no one else is offering right now, giving our chips a unique light and crispy crunch to go with their signature bold flavor."

Kettle Brand Air Fried Chips are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.79 per 6.5-oz. bag.