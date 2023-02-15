Ready. Set. Food!, as seen on Shark Tank, an early allergen introduction system that delivers the right food allergen to babies at the right time, has expanded its product line to include Organic Oat & Fruit Bars.

Research suggests that feeding babies allergenic foods early and often can help prevent food allergies. The organic oat and fruit bars are a way to continue early allergen introduction and promote diet diversity, as they are made with real food and no added sugar.

The bars are suitable for children ages 12+ months, who can stand or walk without support, feed themselves with fingers, and can chew through a variety of textures.

The bars include eight of the top allergens: peanut, egg, milk, cashew, almond, walnut, sesame, and soy, and come in two flavors. Peanut Butter Strawberry tastes just like a PB&J, while sweet apples and cinnamon spice are balanced in the new Apple Cinnamon flavor. The suggested retail price is $7.99 per box of four bars.