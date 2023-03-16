Leading ready-to-eat bakery brand Café Valley is partnering with brands Mott's and Hawaiian Punch to add their signature flavors to Cafe Valley's lineup of 12-count Mini Muffins and 16-ounce Ring Cakes. Available in Mott's Apple and Hawaiian Punch Fruit Punch flavors, the new products can be found in select grocers nationwide next month.

The flavor and product profiles of Café Valley's newest baked goods include:

12-count Mott's Apple Mini Muffins: Sweet, light flavors of apple and cinnamon make Mott's Apple Mini Muffins the perfect on-the-go snack.

16-ounce Hawaiian Punch Fruit Punch Ring Cake: Hawaiian Punch Ring Cake features tropical flavors like orange, pineapple, passionfruit, guava, and papaya, topped with coarse sugar.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mott's and Hawaiian Punch® to include nostalgic flavors households love and enjoy," said Brian Owens, chief executive officer of Café Valley. "Adding these celebrated brands to our variations of Mini Muffins and Ring Cakes as easy, on-the-go baked goods expands Café Valley's potential, and we couldn't be more excited to share that with our fans."

For more information on Café Valley products, visit cafevalley.com. For inquiries on carrying Café Valley's latest products in your store, email gcoyle@cafevalley.com.