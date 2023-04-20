A proven workhorse used throughout the process industries, the ROSS V Cone Tumble Blender utilizes diffusion mixing to deliver low impact, highly accurate, and repeatable mixing of powders, high-density powdered metals, granules, pellets, and other free-flowing solids.

The pictured ROSS Model VCB-50 V Cone Tumble Blender is designed for atmospheric operation and features a stainless-steel type 316 intensifier bar fitted with high-speed 19" chopper blades operating at 475 RPM to reduce the size of agglomerates. The intensifier bar doubles as a spray bar equipped with fan-style nozzles for minor liquid additions.

The V-shaped vessel is driven by a 30HP motor to approx. 12 rpm, while the intensifier bar is driven by a 15 HP motor. Sanitary tri-clamp connections, mirror finish on the product wetted parts promote easy cleaning, inside and out. The control panel includes a 7" color touchscreen display with individual start/stop and speed controls, jog function, cycle timer, and a recipe system.