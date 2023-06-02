This week, Oreo unveiled that a nostalgic flavor is returning to shelves this June: Limited-Edition OREO Cotton Candy Sandwich Cookies.

It’s been nearly a decade since the whimsical flavor was last seen on shelves and, after many requests, pleas, and wishes for a return, Oreo is making its fans’ dreams come true.

Inspired by the iconic carnival treat, this limited-edition cookie features a golden Oreo basecake double-stufed with side-by-side pink and blue cotton candy flavor creme.

Oreo Cotton Candy will hit shelves on June 5, just in time for summer, and will be available wherever Oreo is sold, while supplies last.