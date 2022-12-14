After a successful debut in 2021, the OREO brand’s Gluten Free portfolio is now expanding to include a mint flavor, joining OREO Gluten Free cookies and OREO Gluten Free Double Stuf cookies. The flavor will be available in January 2023 for a SRP of $5.29.

A new spin on the classic treat, OREO Gluten Free Mint Chocolate Sandwich Cookies are made with real cocoa and a blend of gluten-free flour. OREO Gluten Free Mint cookies will be a permanent addition to the OREO portfolio and available wherever OREO cookies are sold.



