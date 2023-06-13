Stryve Foods, Inc., an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, has announced a special promotion in partnership with Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the families of fallen and disabled American military service members. This initiative celebrates the spirit of American patriotism and honors sacrifices made by our brave men and women in uniform around all July 4th celebrations.

As part of this special promotion, Stryve Foods will donate 10% of net sales proceeds from Stryve.com through July 4th to Folds of Honor, which helps provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled veterans. Stryve Foods has always been committed to giving back to the community and supporting those who have served our country, and this collaboration with Folds of Honor is a testament to that commitment.

To further engage and inspire consumers to participate in this worthy cause, Stryve Foods will introduce a specially themed Patriot Pack of its popular original thinly sliced steak and new steak bites snack products. These red, white, and blue packages will feature patriotic designs that remind consumers of the importance of honoring our military heroes, while enjoying their favorite snacks during the July 4th festivities. Additionally, the packaging will include information about its partnership with Folds of Honor.

“Stryve Foods is proud to partner with Folds of Honor for this special promotion,” said Chris Boever, chief executive officer of Stryve Foods. “We believe it is our duty to support the families of our fallen and disabled service members, and this collaboration allows us to make a meaningful impact in their lives. We invite our customers to join us in showing gratitude and giving back to those who have made extreme sacrifices for our freedom.”

Consumers can participate in the promotion by purchasing specially marked Stryve Foods products through the company’s website. By doing so, they will not only enjoy high-protein snacks but also contribute to the cause of providing educational opportunities to the families of America’s military heroes.

For more information about Stryve Foods and its special July 4th promotion with Folds of Honor, visit stryve.com.