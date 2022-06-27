Company: Tim Hortons

Website: www.timhortons.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99

Product Snapshot: To celebrate the 4th of July, Tim Hortons is offering an Independence Day Donut: a yeast ring doughnut dipped in white fondant and decorated with blue sprinkles and red icing. The doughnut will be available at all U.S. restaurants from June 29 through July 5.

In addition, Tim Hortons U.S. is celebrating Independence Day on July 4th and honoring its Canadian roots this Canada Day (July 1) by offering valued guests a free doughnut. From June 29 through June 5, registered Tim Hortons guests can receive a free doughnut when they order a drink on the mobile Tim Hortons app. Activation required.



