Partake Foods has debuted two multi-pack boxes of its allergen-free cookies: Marvel Avengers Crunchy Super Hero Sprinkle Mini Cookie Snack Packs, and Crunchy Mini Chocolate Chip Snack Packs. The new items are available on Target shelves, and online at Target.com in multi-pack boxes.

Launched in collaboration with the Disney-owned Marvel organization, Marvel Avengers Crunchy Super Hero Sprinkle Mini Cookie Snack Packs come in 10-count boxes, each pack filled with vanilla cookies, adorned with red and blue sprinkles. Because they are allergen-free, the cookies are safe for camp and other snack-sharing occasions. The Crunchy Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Snack Packs feature the brand’s best-selling cookie flavor in a new mini size. The individual packs, 10 to a box, also are suited for sharing with others.

Denise Woodard founded Partake Foods in 2017 after her daughter was diagnosed with multiple food allergies. All Partake products are certified gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and are free of the top nine allergens (wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, fish, sesame, and shellfish). The products are made with high-quality, better-for-you ingredients and offer a variety of flavors that those with and without dietary restrictions can enjoy.