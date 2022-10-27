Good Foods, a better-for-you dips and guacamoles brand, has introduced convenient Grab & Go snack packs (MSRP: $3.99) for two of its most popular products: Chunky Guacamole and Plant Based Queso Dip. The packs feature Good Foods’ fresh dips paired with corn tortilla chips, and are now available at select Sprouts Farmers Market locations, as well as online through Hungryroot and Good Foods’ online store.

The new Grab & Go products are available in single-serve, 2.5-oz. packs and made using high pressure processing technology for ultimate flavor and freshness. Both varieties are Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, gluten-free, and contain 180 calories or less.

The new Grab & Go varieties address increased consumer interest in convenient snacks, without sacrificing flavor and freshness. According to a recent study from Mintel, nearly eight in 10 snackers prefer ready-to-eat snacks versus those requiring preparation.

“Consumers are becoming more active as they get back to their busy routines and as a result are seeking easy snacking options that taste great and are better for them,” said Danyel O’Connor, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Good Foods. “We’re introducing these new Grab & Go snack packs to meet those needs and help them stay fueled throughout their day.”

