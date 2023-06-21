Casey’s guests can now order the company's pizza on an all-new signature thin crust.

Baked to a crispy finish, Casey’s all-new signature thin crust has a touch of sea salt. Like all Casey’s pizzas, the flavor of the new signature thin crust matches the original crust recipe that fans have come to expect from the fifth-largest pizza chain in the country.

“For years, Casey’s pizza has earned an incredibly passionate fan following and our guests know that they can always get a delicious, fast and easy meal at Casey’s,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s chief merchandising officer. “Our guests have loved our signature pizzas for years, so we’re excited to give them a new thin crust twist on their favorite pizzas. Whether you’re a thin-cruster or love our original Casey’s crust, we welcome all pizza fans to the table to enjoy a slice.”

Cut party-style, the pizza is available as a crust option for single-topping, specialty, and breakfast pizza. Customers can order online or in the Casey’s app.

Learn more about Casey’s all-new signature thin crust at caseys.com/crust.