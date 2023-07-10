Sweet Nothings, a superfood, plant-based snack producer, has teamed up with RIND Snacks, makers of functional and sustainable whole fruit snacks, to launch a limited-time flavor of its Nut Butter Bites featuring RIND’s Chewy Straw-Peary Dried Fruit. The new product is now available exclusively on Thrive Market and Sweet Nothings’ website, and will be available on Hungryroot in time for Back to School.

Sweet Nothings’ Nut Butter Bites, which launched in 2022, currently are sold in three flavors including Chocolate Peanut Butter, Apple Cinnamon and Oatmeal Raisin. The Sweet Nothings x RIND Snacks Nut Butter Bite offers a fruit-forward flavor combination reminiscent of peanut butter and jelly, only using clean, whole, plant-based ingredients.

“We are excited to collaborate with RIND to create this delicious addition to our Nut Butter Bite line,” said Jake Kneller, co-founder and CEO of Sweet Nothings. “We’ve had the opportunity to partner with RIND in the past and know that we are on a shared mission to make healthy eating delicious. Both of our brands are focused on high quality, simple ingredients that show healthy can, and should taste delicious. We are proud to bring another healthy and innovative option just in time for summer snacking and back to school.”

Made with only seven ingredients—organic dates, organic peanut butter (peanuts), organic oats, strawberries, pears, organic flax, and sea salt—each two-bite pack is only 145 calories and contains no added sugar.

“We’re thrilled to bring this special snack collab to ‘fruit-ion,’ combining our top selling Straw- Peary Blend with Sweet Nothings’ deliciously satisfying Nut Butter Bites,” said Matt Weiss, founder and CEO of RIND. “This co-branded partnership is a perfect way to highlight our brands’ shared values around functional nutrition and sustainable snacking.”

The Sweet Nothings x RIND Snacks partnership comes during a year of exciting growth for both brands as they see continued retail expansion, new product launches, and have garnered national press recognition.